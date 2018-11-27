A landmark case at Europe's highest court has heard that politicians need to know whether or not the UK can unilaterally halt Brexit.

Aidan O'Neill QC, representing a cross-party group of politicians who are seeking a ruling on whether Article 50 can be revoked, said clarity was needed to allow his clients "to carry out their duties as democratically elected representatives, accountable to the people".

READ MORE: Scotland's Brexit legal bid explained as European court to hear Article 50 challenge

The politicians who raised the case argued that unilateral revocation is possible, however both the Council of European Union and the European Commission claimed it could only happen with the unanimous agreement of all other EU countries.

Lawyers for the UK Government, who have made several attempts to stop the case from proceeding to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), said it took no position on the question but argued that the entire case is inadmissible as it deals with a hypothetical situation.

Addressing the court, Mr O'Neill said it is "fundamental" to the treaties of the EU that an individual member state can unilaterally revoke the decision to withdraw.

He said: "It cannot be in the interest of the union as a whole to force a member state to leave the union against the wishes of the people.

"The union's wider interest lies with member states remaining in the EU when their peoples wish to do so."

He accused the Council of the European Union and the European Commission of inviting the court to act "unconstitutionally and in contravention of the rule of law by reinterpreting the treaties".

READ MORE: Theresa May due to visit Glasgow tomorrow to sell her Brexit Plan that will 'strengthen the Union'

Advocate General for Scotland Lord Keen QC, representing the government, argued the question of revocation should be ruled inadmissible as it is a "hypothetical validity challenge" and asked the court not to open "Pandora's box".

He added that those bringing the case are simply seeking "political ammunition to be used in and to pressure the UK Parliament".

"In short, they seek to co-opt this court into their ongoing political campaign in regard to an issue of almost unparalleled political controversy and sensitivity," he said.

The Advocate General added this would be a constitutional anathema that would pose an unprecedented threat to parliamentary privilege.

The politicians behind the case are SNP MEP Alyn Smith, Labour MEPs David Martin and Catherine Stihler, Green MSPs Andy Wightman and Ross Greer, SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC and Scottish LibDem MP Christine Jardine.

Lawyer Jolyon Maugham QC, of the Good Law Practice, is also a petitioner in the case.

Hubert Legal, representing the Council of the European Union, said allowing unilateral withdrawal could lead to "disaster", of which "the main victim could be the European project altogether".

He said Article 50 is "not ambiguous", adding: "The prerogative of acting alone will have been exhausted by putting the notification letter on the council's table."

A written judgment on the case is expected to be issued in the coming weeks, with the president of the CJEU saying it will happen "quickly".

Alyn Smith MEP said the court would provide "important clarity which only they can give" and he is "very optimistic" about the outcome.

He said: "I think it paves the way for other ways out. I think the People's Vote is one of those things.

"A second EU referendum, a meaningful vote in the House of Commons instructing Theresa May to revoke the Article 50 letter - there are other ways in which this could be fixed, it's not about a false choice between Mrs May's deal or chaos. There are other ways out of this.

"What this ruling will give when we see it, and I think today was very positive for that, will be identifying the road map out of Brexit."

Scotland's most senior judge Lord Carloway ruled in September that the case should be referred to the CJEU after it was raised at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland's highest civil court.

The UK Government has made several attempts to stop the case reaching the CJEU, with appeals being rejected by the Court of Session and the Supreme Court.