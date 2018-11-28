JUST when you thought you couldn’t get more coverage of Brexit, Theresa May has challenged Jeremy Corbyn to a live TV debate on her proposed Brexit deal, as she attempts to garner support ahead of the crucial Commons vote on December 11.

For his part, the Labour leader says he would ‘relish a head to head debate.’ But as always with these proposals, there are hurdles around format, scheduling and venue before it gets the go-ahead.

At the top of these is the perennial question of who takes part; no sooner had the challenge been laid down then ‘Remainers’ questioned who the voice of the 48% would be.

Step forward Nicola Sturgeon

But should she do it? The golden rule is that only leaders with nothing to lose should agree to take part in TV debates. Mrs May and Mr Corbyn fall into this category; the PM because she is facing daunting parliamentary arithmetic that dooms her plan to near certain defeat unless she can somehow shift the dial, and Mr Corbyn because he can use pitch himself as PM in waiting.

For the First Minister the calculation is different. To begin with, this is an unusual debate as the target audience is less the general public and more the 650 MPs who will be voting to accept or reject the PM’s deal; uniquely among the three biggest parties at Westminster, the FM does not need to win round any of her parliamentarians to the party line; all 35 SNP MPs will reject the deal, a unity that neither Labour or Conservatives can claim.

The purpose of the debate then is to try and win public support which then translate to constituents pressurising MPs in a certain direction.

For the FM, there are clear potential benefits to be gained; not only is she more adept and quick thinking than her two opponents in a live TV format, but she can seize the opportunity as the voice of Remain, of a People’s Vote, while advancing her argument that Scots have been largely ignored throughout the negotiation period

There are potential dangers in participating, however. Vocalising strong support for Remain in a national TV debate risks alienating the significant (25-30%) proportion of independence/SNP supporters who voted Leave, important in the event of another independence referendum. Advocating another referendum, whether on EU membership or independence, would also expose the FM to the long-running criticism that she is obsessed with constitutional issues and should ‘get on with the day job’.

Given their public pronouncements, the notion that many MPs will change their minds after the debate is fanciful, but when you are in a hole you have to try anything. For the FM, this is a golden opportunity which should play to her strengths despite the traps that lie in wait.

Pollster Mark Diffley, is Founder and Director of Mark Diffley Consultancy and Research Ltd