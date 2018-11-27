The case at at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) was a rare full court hearing involving no less than 28 judges, one from each of the EU member states.

There were five parties in the case - the original petitioners (the cross-party group of politicians), additional parties (LibDem MP Tom Brake and Labour MP Chris Leslie), the UK Government, the Council of European Union and the European Commission.

Here we take a look at what each of their arguments involved -

The petitioners

Lawyers for the politicians who raised the case claim that Article 50 can be revoked without the need for permission from other EU countries.

They state that it is fundamental to the values of the European Union "that a member state can choose to revoke its withdrawal from the Union without the need for the unanimous agreement of all the other Member States".

The politicians case also states that any such veto by a member state could be done for political reasons, "rather than in the wider interests of the EU, and its citizens, as a whole".

The lawyers also argue that the claim that all other countries would need to agree to revocation "finds no basis in the wording, purpose or intent of Article 50 TEU".

Additional parties

The arguments from the additional parties were in largely in line with the petitioners.

However, lawyers added that "there is no power to expel a member state", adding that the "union must use its powers to bring the member state back into the Union".

The UK Government

The government made no comment on whether or not Article 50 can be unilaterally revoked.

The Advocate General for Scotland said ministers had "no position" on the matter.

Lord Keen argued instead that the case should not be heard at all because the question is hypothetical as the government had no plans to revoke it.

He added that any ruling in the case could constitute a breach of parliamentary privilege and be used by the petitioners to advance their political arguments before urging the court "to show respect for the UK Parliament".

The Council of the European Union

The council's position is that withdrawal can be stopped, but not unilaterally.

It claims all member states must agree to Article 50 being revoked in order to safeguard the EU.

Lawyers for the council argued that, if countries can freely revoke the notification to withdraw, it could lead to "frivolous", "tentative" or "conditional" notifications.

The European Commission

The European Commission agrees with the council that other member states would need to agree to the UK revoking Article 50.

Commission lawyers said a ruling that withdrawal could be revoked unilaterally could lead to the possibility of "revocation in an abusive manner".

They added that the "protection of the interests of the Union require that the final word would lie with the European Council".

The CJEU will issue its ruling at a later date.