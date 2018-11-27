You might call it the goat of Christmas Past.

In recent years, shoppers fed up with the commercialisation of the festive season had few options when it came to gifts. “Buying” a goat for a family in Afghanistan or Syria was one of the only options.

But this year, with a section of public opinion increasingly sick of excesses of greed and commercialisation, the choices for those seeking Christmas with a conscience are wider than ever.

Charities and social enterprises are tapping into a new mood of resistance to plastic tat, unnecessary packaging, and pointless novelty gifts.

The organisation representing social enterprises - companies which use profits to maximise benefits to the community and the environment - claims this Christmas could be the “most ethical in history.”

Peter Holbrook, chief executive at Social Enterprise UK, said “Shoppers are starting to buck the trend towards commercialism with more stopping buying pointless presents and shifting to presents with purpose.”

In Scotland, Grace Chocolates, is one young firm looking to provide an alternative. The community interest company trains women who have been in court or prison to produce high-quality handmade chocolates, while gaining certificates, skills and work experience.

Bridge of Allan company Angel’s Share is making glass baubles which are filled with glitter and trimmed with tartan –and half the purchase price goes to the charity NSPCC Scotland.

Meanwhile a set of magnetic wooden letters from the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland, designed by children who benefit from the work of the charity, have been touted as perfect stocking fillers.

Further afield, Manchester based Stand4Socks pledges to donate a pair of socks to a homeless person for every pair you buy for a relative – reasoning that unlike coats, shoes or other garments, most people throw away old socks rather than donating them to homeless charities.

And Madlug.com of Belfast, is using a similar strategy, promising that every time you buy one of the company’s backpacks, it will give a matching bag to a child in care.

In a poll commissioned by Social Enterprise UK, one in five people said they were planning a ‘plastic-free’ Christmas, two in five said they would only use recyclable wrapping paper, or not use it all. Meanwhile one in ten said they were planning a vegan Christmas dinner.

Six in 10 of those polled said they are changing their habits because they care about the consequences their actions have on the environment.

Meanwhile some parents are risking unpopularity by asking friends and relatives to not give their children any plastic toys or games this Christmas, with four out of ten saying they would prefer it if people bought their children toys which were made of a material such as sustainable wood.

However 62 per cent of those asked said that if they received such a request, they would. understand why.

The research, conducted via Onepoll.com, also found four in five people agree that Christmas is too commercialised nowadays.

Mr Holbrook added:“It is great that Brits are really thinking about the impact of their spending decisions.

“We have seen a real shift in consumer attitudes towards buying ethically with shoppers recognising their power to make a difference to the world through how they spend their money.”

Holbrook added: “The polling resonates with the idea that we are losing something valuable as Christmas gets ever more commercialised.”

Despite this, a YouGov poll published earlier this week warned people in the UK will receive nearly 60 million unwanted presents worth an estimated £380 million this Christmas,underlining the need for a new approach.

Charity Christmas cards have come to dominate sales every year with around 60 per cent of us saying we only send charity cards.

Anna Pitt, manager of Edinburgh’s Cornerstone Bookshop at St John’s Church in the West End said it had been offering a wide range of charity cards since it was established. “Our customers have always bee that way inclined, “ she said. “It is a little thing you can do to help make a difference.”

Joyce Murray set up Grace Chocolates after years spent volunteering at the visitor centre at Polmont YOI. She says the level of interest has gradually increased since the enterprise was established a year ago.

“A lot of people want to invest their money wisely when they shop, in something which benefits society,” she said. “We make high end chocolates because we believe the women we work with deserve the best, and so do our customers.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service said: “We are grateful for any agency which provides opportunities for those returned to the community from custody.”