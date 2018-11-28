Scotland is set to be hit by gale-force winds and heavy rain as Storm Diana sweeps the country.

Gusts of up to 60mph and heavy rain are expected to affect most of the country as the Met Office's warnings came into effect at 9am on Wednesday.

Scots have been warned to prepare for power cuts, flooding and travel chaos as warnings remain in place until Thursday.

60-70 mph #wind gusts are likely to affect many northern and western areas today. 50mm of #rain is possible across parts of central Scotland too. See https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs for details. Further warnings are also in force for Thursday pic.twitter.com/5M33SQ0GpK — Met Office (@metoffice) November 28, 2018

Storm Diana, named by the IPMA Portuguese weather service, is expected to arrive in western parts of the UK on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is expected, particularly in northeastern parts of Scotland on Tuesday.

Read more: ScotRail accused of 'planning for failure' this winter

Gales of up to 60mph could be seen over western parts of the UK, with heavy rain, although the storm is expected to move through relatively quickly.

The arrival of Diana follows a wet Tuesday and could see rain totals of between 60mm and 80mm in some western parts over the two days.

⚠3 x @metoffice YELLOW weather warnings in place today



🍃WIND 9am - 12am for the West, Stirling Perth & Kinross and Highlands

💨12 noon - 3am tomorrow for the North East



🌧RAIN 12 noon - 11pm Aberdeenshire, Angus, Perth & Kinross



More info: https://t.co/c6n4bEy4TZ#BeAware pic.twitter.com/0giij5FJi7 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 28, 2018

Rain will become persistent and heavy at times across parts of northeastern Scotland on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Accumulations of up to 50 mm are likely on high ground.

Dan Harris, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "It now looks very likely that we will see a major change in the UK's weather early in the week ahead.

"We expect spells of wet and windy weather to sweep across the UK from the south west from Tuesday, although at the moment there is uncertainty around the timing and the focus for the heaviest rain and strong winds by Wednesday as Storm Diana approaches our shores."

The next winter storm that affects the UK first will likely be named by the Met Office, with Deirdre next on a list of names chosen by the public.