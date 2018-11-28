A NATIONALIST blogger who was accused of “vile anti-Semitism” after citing Hitler in an attack on a Jewish Labour activist has been expelled by the SNP.

Gareth Wardell, who runs the Grouse Beater blog, has been excluded with immediate effect, although he has a right to appeal.

Mr Wardell called it a “clumsy authoritarian solution” that was “bereft of decency and dignity”, and said he was considering legal action against a number of people for defamation.

An SNP spokesman said: “The decision of the Member Conduct Committee has been reported to Mr Wardell.

“As he has a right to appeal, we’ll make no further comment until the process is complete."

The husband of the respected Scottish artist Barbara Rae, Mr Wardell was suspended by the SNP last month after a complaint to the party’s disciplinary committee.

It followed him writing an article describing the GMB union as a “Cockney clique”, in which he focused on GMB Scotland organiser Rhea Wolfson.

Ms Wolfson, a Jewish Labour activist who is her party’s Westminster candidate in Livingston, played a prominent part in the recent strike over equal pay at SNP-run Glasgow City Council.

In a section titled “Hitler’s view”, Mr Wardell wrote: “In Part 1 of Mein Kampf, Hitler attacks unions over and over again. Unions are fascism’s Public Enemy Number 1. He went further.

“He accused ‘The Jew’ of gradually assuming leadership of the trade union movement. Hitler wanted a blindly obedient fighting force loyal only to the national leader of government.

“Whether or not Wolfson is intellectually aware of Hitler’s outlook is unknown but she certainly knows how to make the most of it.”

Ms Wolfson, a past victim of anti-Semitic abuse, condemned the article.

Labour MSP Neil Findlay called it a “vile anti-Semitic blog” and attacked those who promoted it on social media, including Councillor Frank Anderson, SNP group leader in West Lothian.

The SNP said Ms Wolfson deserved “a full apology from the author for the clear offence that has been caused”.

Nicola Sturgeon was also dragged into the row, telling Holyrood that Mr Anderson made a “significant error of judgment” out of ignorance.

Mr Anderson also wrote an “unreserved apology” to Ms Wolfson.

Confirming his expulsion on Twitter, Mr Wardell said he was treated unfairly by the SNP.

He said: “The standard of intellect and guile of the disciplinary committee is lamentable.

“I gave the SNP £1,000 some time ago. I wonder if I should ask for it back?

“Knowing of my record for the cause they ought to have invited me to a chat, instead someone (maybe [SNP national secretary] Angus McLeod) judged it was a heinous crime I had committed and only (what I call) the Delinquency Committee could deal with it.

“The committee is bereft of decency and dignity.”

Mr Wardell is expected to publish a full reaction to the decision on his blog today.