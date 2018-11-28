A PLAY marking the UK's exit from the EU, an adaptation of the Makar Jackie Kay's memoir, and a play based on an acclaimed novel by Jenni Fagan are all part of next year's programme by the National Theatre of Scotland.

Unveiling its 2019 schedule, the national theatre company (NTS) revealed an adaptation of The Panopticon, Fagan's lauded novel, as well as the first stage version of Red Dust Road, Kay's bestselling memoir.

Dear Europe will mark 'Brexit', which will feature six short performances on March 29, the date the UK - as presently arranged - is due to leave the EU.

Interference will be another work, a "bold and chilling" trilogy of plays set in the future, by Morna Pearson, Hannah Khalil and Vlad Butucea, directed by Cora Bissett - it will be performed in a Glasgow office block.

Jackie Wylie, artistic director of the National Theatre of Scotland, said: "In 2019 the National Theatre of Scotland is focussing on major Scottish artists, creating major new works that explore the vital questions facing all of us both as Scots and as global citizens.

"What Scottish theatre can do like no other national culture is tackle the big questions of our times, with a unique sense of joy and a love of communal celebration"

Twenty productions in 2019 will be touring to theatres and other spaces, and some productions will tour internationally.

Other productions on the schedule include Them!, written by Pamela Carter with Stewart Laing, who is directing his first show as associate director, and it will be staged in the Tramway in Glasgow in June and July next year.

Elvis Presley impersonators are the subject of Thank You Very Much, a new work by Claire Cunningham, which will be part of the Manchester International Festival in July, and will tour in October and November.

Red Dust Road will premiere at the Edinburgh International Festival, and has been adapted for the stage by Tanika Gupta, and will be directed by Dawn Watson.

Another show will be Total Immediate Collective Imminent Terrestrial Salvation, written by Tim Crouch and directed by Karl James and Andy Smith.

The NTS said the work explores "manipulation and the nature of truth in an age of arch-political misdirection."

Another show, The Drift by performer and spoken-word artist Hannah Lavery journeys "through history, Scottishness, belonging, and grief, exploring her legacy of being 'mixed' in Scotland."

It will tour Scotland as part of Black History Month 2019.

The Panopticon will be at the Traverse Theatre and Platform, Glasgow in November.

Other projects include Like Flying, a participatory project with SAMH, (Scottish Association for Mental Health).

The project, "tackling mental wellbeing through aerial performance" will be performed in schools in East Ayrshire and Edinburgh in June.

A production of Adam, directed by Ms Bissett and written by Frances Poet, performed by Adam Kashmiry and Rehenna MacDonald, will tour to New York from 14 to 16 February, while Première neige/First Snow will tour to Canada.

Anything That Gives Off Lightwill visit Virginia, Kentucky, and New York from 01 to 30 March 2019.