First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accused the Prime Minister of being too "feart" to debate Brexit against her.

She hit out at Theresa May as she travelled to Scotland as part of a bid to sell her Brexit deal to voters.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon 'won't call second Scottish independence vote this year'​

Downing Street rejected calls for Ms Sturgeon to be involved in any potential TV debate on the issue, saying as the SNP leader was not an MP she would not be involved in the meaningful vote in the Commons on the Withdrawal Agreement on December 11.

Ms Sturgeon responded by tweeting: "Neither are all the members of the public that the PM is currently appealing to here on her 'tour' of the country".

She added "#feart" implying that the Prime Minister was afraid.

Neither are all the members of the public that the PM is currently appealing to on her ‘tour’ of the country. #feart (as we say in Scotland). https://t.co/4bhZ1T5Qui — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 28, 2018

Ms Sturgeon attacked the Prime Minister the day after a Scottish Government paper warned the draft arrangements for the UK's departure from the European Union could result in a "loss equivalent to £1,610 per person in Scotland compared to EU membership by 2030".

Separate documents published by the UK Government showed its draft deal could cut the country's GDP by up to 3.9% over the next 15 years.

READ MORE: Theresa May 'robbing Scots of their rights as EU citizens' - Ian Blackford

Leaving the EU without a deal in place could cause the economy to shrink by 9.3% over the same period, the analysis claimed.

It warned the UK will be poorer in economic terms under any version of Brexit compared with staying in the EU.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Mrs May said: "What we have seen behind the analysis this morning is that our deal is the best deal available for jobs and our economy."

Scottish Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell claimed the papers showed Westminster was "wilfully and disgracefully pressing ahead with a policy it knows will hit living standards and the economy".

He added: "The UK Government has confirmed that its decision to impose Brexit against the will of the people of Scotland will make the country poorer under any outcome, compared with staying in the EU."

READ MORE: David Mundell faces cross-party calls to resign

Mr Russell went on to accuse the Tory government of "trying to cover up the scale of the damage by modelling proposals it put forward in the summer that the EU has already rejected instead of the blindfold Brexit they are actually proposing".

He said: "In fact, if the Prime Minister sticks to her self-defeating red lines, the only realistic outcome in this analysis backs up Scottish Government findings on the scale of the damage.

"This demonstrates, beyond all doubt, that the only way to protect jobs and living standards is to stay in the EU or at least the Customs Union and Single Market, which is eight times the size of the UK alone."