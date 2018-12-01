In this cold weather there are few things more enjoyable than hunkering down in a cosy café with a warm drink. Scotland has an array of great coffee shops that range from artisan to traditional, but these all share great service and good coffee in common.

1. Steampunk Coffee Rollers, North Berwick

The Warehouse, 49a Kirk Ports, North Berwick

Monday- Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday 10am- 5pm (sometimes open later on Fridays)

01620 893030

www.steampunkcoffee.co.uk

It might be set in a former warehouse and situated over two floors, but Steampunk rollers has a surprisingly homely atmosphere, with tasteful lighting and antiqued furniture making it the type of place you could easily lose a few hours in. The coffee is artisan but the venue is completely welcoming (even to dogs), and if you want to create their coffee at home then they also sell their own freshly roasted beans along with a selection of brew equipment and Steampunk branded items.

2. Fortitude Coffee, Edinburgh

3C York Place, Edinburgh

Open Monday- Friday, 8am-5pm, Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 11am-4pm

0131 557 3063

www.fortitudecoffee.com

It might be right in the centre of Edinburgh, but Fortitude coffee offers a very different experience from the nearby chains and coffee franchises. The baristas have real passion and expertise, offering a huge array of drinks that include a particularly good pour over coffee and green tea. The café is cosy, with only a handful of tables, but the struggle to find a seat makes it that much sweeter when you do.

3. ReadingLasses, Wigtown

17 South Main Street, Wigtown, Dumfries and Galloway

Open Monday-Saturday, 10am-4pm (closed Wednesday) and Sunday, 12pm-4pm

01988 403266

Nothing quite improves a trip to a coffee shop like curling up and enjoying a good book alongside your drink. Wigtown, officially designated as Scotland’s National Book Town in 1998, has no shortage of great booksellers, and ReadingLasses has an array of books lining its walls that help to create a great ambience. And, despite the name, it’s not just for girls.

4. The Steamie Coffee Roasters, Glasgow

1024 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow

Open Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm, Saturday 9am-6pm and Sunday 10am-5pm

07821 544449

www.thesteamie.co.uk

In days past the local steamie would have been known for its hubbub and chatter- and this west end coffee outfit tries to make sure that its ‘Steamie’ offers something similar. The wood panelled walls make for a cosy interior while the coffee is of an excellent standard, with the beans roasted in a traditional drum roaster at The Steamie’s own dedicated site in Glasgow.

5. Coffee on Wooer, Falkirk

2-4 Wooer Street, Falkirk

Open Monday-Thursday, 8.30am- 5pm, Friday and Saturday 8.30am- 7.30pm, and Sunday 10am-5pm

01324 278026

Getting the seal of approval from the Scottish Independent Coffee Guide, this tucked-away Falkirk café offers great service and even better coffee. The décor is quite hipster, but the welcome is warm and unassuming and there is a selection of tasty cakes to enjoy alongside your drink.

6. Henry’s Coffee House, Dundee

22-26 Seagate, Dundee

Open Monday-Saturday, 8am-7pm, and Sunday, 10am-7pm

01382 200225

www.henryscoffeehouse.co.uk

A bit of an institution among Dundonians, Henry’s prides itself on being 100% independent. Its floor to ceiling windows offer a great vantage point to watch the world go by, but it is surprisingly cosy inside and is consistently busy with locals and tourists alike. Another bonus is that Henry’s has no external steps to navigate, so it is perfect for the elderly, the disabled or those with prams.

7. For Fika Sake, Glasgow

7 Keith Street, Partick, Glasgow

Open Monday, 11am-5pm, Tuesday- Wednesday 10am-6pm, Thursday 10am- 9pm, Friday 10am-7pm and Saturday-Sunday, 10am-6pm

www.forfikasake.co.uk

Glasgow has a lot of coffee shops, but few of them have an atmosphere like For Fika Sake. They place music at the heart of their café, with a free piano available for anyone to play and music launches held in the evenings (as well as workshops and pottery classes). There are plenty of couches where you can sit and kick back with your coffee, but the highlight of the café is the snug: a couch on a platform that you can climb up on to really get away from it all.

8. Darnley Coffee House, Stirling

18 Bow Street, Stirling

Open every day, 10am-4pm

01786 474468

Nestled inside one of the oldest buildings in Stirling, the stone arches and period windows of the Darnley Coffee House make it a fortress of warmth from the Scottish weather outside. The staff are friendly and accommodating, creating an excellent atmosphere in the café, and the coffees, teas and hot chocolate are of an impressive quality.

9. Palmerston’s Café, Dunkeld

27 Atholl St, Dunkeld

Monday- Saturday, 10am- 4.15pm and Sunday, 11am- 4.15pm

01350 727231

www.palmerstons.eu

This retro, tearoom-style café specialises in hot drinks, cakes and scones, with delicious jams and chutneys on the side that you can buy a jar of and take home. Palmerston’s prides itself on the ethical origins of its coffee, which comes from a unique blend of fairly traded Ora beans that are freshly prepared on the premises.

10. The Glad Café, Shawlands

1006A Pollokshaws Road, Shawlands, Glasgow

Open Monday- Wednesday, 9am-11pm, Thursday and Friday, 9am-12pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am-12pm

0141 636 6119

www.thegladcafe.co.uk

Easy to miss in the bustling hubbub of Kilmarnock Road, the Glad Café is one of the most unique venues in Glasgow’s southside. Doubling up as a live music venue and a bar, it also has a charming café with locally roasted Dear Green coffee. Thanks to the extensive opening hours you can enjoy your coffee date long into the evening, giving you the chance to soak up the atmosphere without the worry of being rushed out. And, if you do come at night, then you might be treated to some live music as an added bonus.

11. Kilau Coffee, Aberdeen

57 High Street, Aberdeen

Open Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm, and Saturday 10am-5pm

01224 485510

Kitted out to look a bit like someone’s living room, a visit to Kilau is almost like popping round to a friend’s house for a drink. Their coffee is great -including soy milk alternatives for those with intolerances- and they offer exceptionally tasty brownies that can be dangerous if you are trying to eat healthily.

12. The Coffee Press, Kilmarnock

1 Bank Place, Kilmarnock, Ayrshire

Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 8am-5pm, Thursday and Friday 8am-6pm and Sunday, 10am-4pm

01563 525054

www.thecoffeepress.co.uk

The Coffee Press is light, bright and comfortable but the staff don’t hurry you out, so you can sit for as long as you want to enjoy your drink (and the atmosphere). Their coffee beans are ground fresh to order and they also have a varied range of specialist teas, frappes and hot chocolates.

13. The Cocoa Tree Shop, Pittenweem

9 High Street, Pittenweem, East Neuk of Fife

Open every day, 10am-6pm

01333 311495

www.pittenweemchocolate.co.uk

Escaping from the bracing sea wind into the warmth of the Cocoa Tree Shop is a treat enough in itself- but add in one of their speciality hot chocolates and you might just find yourself in total bliss. The cafe creates them using their own handmade chocolates, offering a range of decadent flavours that include intense vanilla, orange and white chocolate. But if you fancy a coffee instead then don’t fear, you will still get a handmade chocolate alongside your drink.

14. Blend Tea and Coffee Merchants, Inverness

9 Drummond Street, Inverness

Open Monday- Friday, 8am- 6pm and Saturday-Sunday 9am– 5pm

01463 243394

www.ourblend.co.uk

You won’t be short of choice at Blend, with over 20 hand blended loose-leaf teas (including oolong, green teas and fruit teas) as well as gourmet roast coffee in a range of flavours and styles. They can veganise most drinks by offering almond milk alternatives, and they also offer an extensive menu of vegan and vegetarian meals.

15. Damascus Drum, Hawick

2 Silver St, Hawick, Scottish Borders

Open Monday- Saturday, 10am-5pm

07707856123

www.damascusdrum.co.uk

Damascus Drum opened in 2005, but the building that it is housed in has been around since back in 1881. This historic interior, complete with period features, creates a particularly homely atmosphere in the café- which offers a range of warming drinks that can be enjoyed with an additional shot of caramel, vanilla or hazelnut. They also have a Turkish coffee and Arabic coffee on offer if you fancy branching out from your usual drink.