PASSENGERS escaped injury after the bus they were in ended up in the front garden of a west Dunbartonshire home after a crash.

Police were alerted after the First Bus smashed through a brick wall outside a home in Farm Road, Duntocher.

Police Scotland said all passengers got off safely and there were no injuries.

Duncan Cameron, First Glasgow operations director said: "I can confirm that a vehicle on service 81 was involved in a collision on Farm Road in Duntocher earlier today. No injuries were sustained and an investigation is underway to determine the root cause of the incident.”

Police Scotland said the bus was hauled back onto the road.

It is not yet known how many were on board the bus at the time of the crash.