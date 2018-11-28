PASSENGERS escaped injury after the bus they were in ended up in the front garden of a west Dunbartonshire home after a crash.
Police were alerted after the First Bus smashed through a brick wall outside a home in Farm Road, Duntocher.
Police Scotland said all passengers got off safely and there were no injuries.
Duncan Cameron, First Glasgow operations director said: "I can confirm that a vehicle on service 81 was involved in a collision on Farm Road in Duntocher earlier today. No injuries were sustained and an investigation is underway to determine the root cause of the incident.”
Just your everyday 81 journey in duntocher thankfully no one hurt pic.twitter.com/IIMocVlbiq— marco#JFT96 (@connon1888) November 28, 2018
Due to a Police incident on Craigielea Road, Service 17 cannot serve Craigielea Road or Beeches Avenue. Buses will divert from Beval Road, left onto Farm Rd, right onto Beeches Rd and left at Auchentoshan. As soon as the road is clear we will return to normal.— Glasgow Citybus (@GlasgowCitybus) November 28, 2018
Police Scotland said the bus was hauled back onto the road.
It is not yet known how many were on board the bus at the time of the crash.
