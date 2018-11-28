Prosecutors are seeking to retry a man in connection with the alleged murder of his mother under double jeopardy legislation.
Sean Flynn went on trial for the murder of Louise Tiffney at the High Court in Perth 13 years but was cleared when the jury reached a 'not proven' verdict.
The Crown has applied to the High Court under double jeopardy legislation to have Mr Flynn's acquittal set aside, seeking fresh prosecution.
The bid comes after the 43-year-old's remains were found by a cyclist in East Lothian last year.
Read more: Louise Tiffney: Remains discovered near stately home confirmed as missing mother
Ms Tiffney was reported missing in 2002, having been last seen at her home in Dean Path in Edinburgh.
Officers were instructed to reinvestigate her alleged murder after a review by the Crown.
The case is the fourth time the double jeopardy law has been used in Scotland in an attempt to retry someone who has been acquitted of a serious offence.
Double jeopardy legislation came into force in 2011, which allows an accused to be retried for a crime for which they were previously acquitted under a limited set of circumstances.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.