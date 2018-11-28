A no-deal Brexit would lead to a deeper recession than the financial crash of 2008, the Bank of England has warned in a bombshell report.

In the event of Britain crashing out of the EU the pound would crash, inflation would soar, interest rates would have to rise and Britain's growth would plummet.

The apocalyptic outcome, contained in the Bank's analysis of various EU withdrawal scenarios, would also see unemployment skyrocket.

Brexiteers accused Mark Carney, the Bank Governor, of creating panic. Tory Eurosceptic Marcus Fysh condemned the Bank's "Mickey Mouse figures," which he said, was aimed at frightening people.

A disorderly no-deal, no transition Brexit would, in a worst case scenario, mean:

*GDP plunging by eight per cent;

*unemployment rising by 7.5 per cent;

*inflation surging to 6.5 per cent;

*interest rates jumping as high as 5.5 per cent;

*house prices plummeting by 30 per cent;

*commercial property prices falling by 48 per cent and

*the pound falling by 25 per cent to less than parity against both the US dollar and the euro.

Theresa May is aiming to convince sceptical MPs to back her EU withdrawal agreement she reached with Brussels. Parliament is set to vote on the deal on December 11 and if the deal is not approved it will see the UK lose the transition period.

The Bank's doomsday analysis came just hours after the UK Government released its own impact assessment, which found that withdrawal from the EU under the Prime Minister’s Brexit Plan could cut the UK's GDP by up to 3.9 per cent over the next 15 years.

However, leaving without a deal could deliver a 9.3 per cent hit to GDP over the same period, said the analysis produced by departments across Whitehall. And the UK would be poorer in economic terms under any version of Brexit, compared with staying in the EU.

The Bank of England added that in the event of a disruptive Brexit, where there were no change to border trade or financial markets, GDP might fall three per cent from its level in the first quarter in 2019.

In this scenario, the unemployment rate would hit 5.75 per cent and inflation rise to 4.25 per cent.

House prices would decline 14 per cent and commercial property prices would fall 27 per cent. The pound, under this scenario, would fall by 15 per cent against the US dollar to 1.10.

However, the Bank concluded from tests of banks' financial resilience that major finance houses had "levels of capital and liquidity to withstand even a severe economic shock that could be associated with a disorderly Brexit".

Britain's banking system was "strong enough to continue to serve UK households and businesses even in the event of a disorderly Brexit", the Bank added.

But members of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of Tory MPs condemned the Bank’s analysis.

Its leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said: "It is unusual for the Bank of England to talk down the pound and shows the Governor's failure to understand his role. He is not there to create panic."

Former Cabinet Minister Priti Patel said: "The Bank of England is undermining its credibility and independence by giving such prominence to these extreme economic forecasts and scenarios."

Simon Clarke, a member of the Commons Treasury Committee, added: "The Bank of England produces forecasts modelling a wide range of possibilities, many of which they themselves say are extreme. This should not be read as a likely future forecast.

"Our country's fundamental strengths are enormous - as the Chancellor often says - and we should have confidence that we will succeed in any scenario," he added.

But Labour's John McDonnell said the Bank's report underlined the dangers of a no-deal Brexit.

"The Bank has confirmed what other independent reports this week have been telling us: a no-deal Brexit could be even worse than the financial crisis of 10 years ago, and the country would be much worse under Theresa May's deal."

The Shadow Chancellor added: "Instead of ploughing on with this discredited deal the Government should set new priorities that would protect jobs and the economy."