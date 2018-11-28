Theresa May has accused Labour of trying to “overturn the will of the British people” after the Shadow Chancellor said a second referendum on Brexit appeared inevitable.

On a lightning visit to Scotland to promote her own deal on Brexit, Mrs May said Labour didn’t have its own plan for the EU, and so was trying to frustrate Brexit instead.

It followed John McDonnell telling the BBC that he expected a second referendum because the Commons would reject Mrs May’s beleaguered Brexit deal next month.

He said if the government was defeated but avoided a general election, it pointed to another referendum with Remain on the ballot to find a way through the turmoil at Westminster.

He said: "We want a deal that will protect jobs and the economy. If we can't achieve that - the government can't achieve that - we should have a general election.”

However he admitted a general election was “very difficult to do” because of the fixeds-terms parliaments act introduced by the Coalition government under David Cameron.

He said: “If that's not possible, we'll be calling upon the government then to join us in a public vote. It's difficult to judge each stage, but that's the sequence I think that we'll inevitably go through over this period."

Asked if a second referendum was "inevitable" if the government escaped a no confidence vote and general election, Mr McDonnell replied: "That's right.”

Asked about the comments on a visit to a leather factory in Bridge of Weir, Mrs May said: “If we look at the Labour Party, they don’t have a plan for a Brexit deal with the European Union.

“What they seem to want to do is frustrate Brexit, and we’ve heard that today from the Shadow Chancellor.

“I believe it’s important that we deliver on the vote of the British people, and I believe that’s about trust in politicians.”

She went on: “His [Mr McDonnell’s] comments about the second referendum today I think show that what the Labour Party want to do is frustrate Brexit.

"They want to overturn the will of the British people. Parliament overwhelmingly gave the British people the vote. They voted to Leave. I think it's a matter of trust in politicians that they actually deliver on Brexit for the British people.”

Mrs May denied she was “scared” of debating Nicola Sturgeon in a TV debate, after the First Minister accused the PM of being frightened of debating her alongside Jeremy Corbyn.

Asked if she was scared of the First Minister, Mrs May said: “Are you scared of debating Sturgeon? No. This is about a vote that is going to take place in the House of Commons, and it’s about looking at how we can deliver on the Brexit vote in the UK in the deal that we negotiated with the European Union.”

Mrs May was unable to say how she would win the meaningful vote on her deal on December 11, which currently faces a bruising defeat.

She also said “Now is not the time” for a second referendum on independence.

Ms Sturgeon has suggested she will update Holyrood in the New Year on a “precise timescale” for another vote on the constitution, but would require Westminster to transfer referendum powers to hold it.



