"Danger to life" wind and flood warnings have been issued across large parts of Scotland for Thursday after strong winds and heavy linked to Storm Diana swept the country on Wednesday causing travel disruption.

Trains between Glasgow and Ardrossan, Ayr and Largs were cancelled on Wednesday evening after rail lines flooded near Saltcoats and there was heavy congestion on some roads including the M8 and M77 with tailbacks stretching for a mile seen on the M80 near Cumbernauld.

P&O ferries cancelled two sailings this morning in the morning, and local police warned they might be required to start stacking HGV's on the A751 near Stranraer if further sailings are cancelled.

A yellow weather warning came into force from 9am on Wednesday with gusts of up to 60mph and heavy rain expected to affect most of the country.

Now a further yellow "danger to life" warning over wind gusts of 60 mph has been issued to run till 2pm on Thursday.

Covering parts of south west Scotland and Lothian and Borders, the warning says: "Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible."

It goes on: "Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."

The Met Office warn that roads and bridges may close, road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected and that there could be damage to buildings. Some short term loss of power and other services was possible.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency issued ten flood alerts for areas including Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen, Dundee and Angus, Tayside, Ayrshire and Arran, Argyll and Bute, Central and West Central Scotland.

The Met Office gusts of up to 60-65 mph were expected but could reach 70-80 mph in exposed locations, bringing "increased likelihood of more significant disruption".

Some 17 more serious flood warnings have also been put in place for parts including Dumfries and Galloway which is expected to be the worst hit.

A Sepa spokesman said: "Heavy and persistent rainfall is expected from Wednesday afternoon.

"This will lead to a risk of flooding from surface water and small watercourses from Wednesday evening into Thursday.

"Impacts are likely to cause localised flooding of low-lying land and roads, disruption to travel and difficult driving conditions.

"Due to a combination of strong wind, large waves and surge there is a risk of flooding from waves and spray overtopping.

"Areas most likely to experience flooding impacts are those areas exposed to the south east."