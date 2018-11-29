THE Bank of England has warned of a recession worse than the 2008 financial slump should Britain crash out of the EU without a deal, as Theresa May told MPs a rejection of her Brexit plan would result in “chaos”.

Mark Carney, the Bank Governor, said Britain faced an eight per cent cut in GDP, unemployment surging by as much as 7.5 per cent and house prices falling by almost one-third.

Inflation, the bank calculated, would surge to 6.5 per cent, interest rates would jump as high as 5.5 per cent and the pound would fall by a quarter to less than parity against both the US dollar and the euro.

The dire analysis prompted ardent Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg to launch a stinging personal attack on Mr Carney, whom he accused of being hostile to Brexit all the way through the process.

“He is a second tier, failed Canadian politician, who unfortunately we have running one of our most distinguished institutions, who has trashed its reputation by his succession of hysterical and wrong forecasts.

"For the Bank of England to be talking down the pound is unprecedented; it is not what the Bank of England is there to do and it's deeply irresponsible of them," declared the Somerset MP.

The Bank’s worst case scenario forecast followed a bleak analysis from Whitehall, which found the UK economy would, after 15 years, be 9.3 per cent smaller if Britain left the EU without a deal and fell back on World Trade Organisation rules compared to remaining in the EU.

The UK Government paper found that, while the economy would continue to grow after withdrawal, Britain would be worse off under any Brexit scenario than if it stayed in the EU.

Officials calculated that withdrawal under the plans set out in the Government's White Paper would still leave GDP up to 3.9 per cent lower by 2035. Independent experts suggested in cash terms this would equate to around £100 billion a year by the 2030s; far outweighing the UK's current contribution to EU budgets.

A no-deal withdrawal could see public sector net borrowing forced up by as much as £119bn while under a scenario similar to the Prime Minister’s Brexit Plan it would be up to £26.6bn.

While in Scotland on a visit to a factory near Glasgow to sell her Brexit Plan to local workers, Mrs May was adamant that, compared to the other options for leaving the EU, hers was "the best".

"What our analysis shows – obviously, we looked at no-deal, at average free trade agreements, at EEA and at the Government's White Paper position - is that the best deal available that honours the referendum is the Government's proposal," said the PM, who on Thursday morning will face more questions about her Brexit Plan when she faces senior MPs at the Commons Liaison Committee.

Earlier during another raucous Prime Minister’s Questions, Jeremy Corbyn branded the Tory Government the “most shambolic in living memory,” accused Mrs May of overseeing a “botched Brexit” and insisted Chancellor Philip Hammond had admitted, on the back of the Whitehall analysis, that her Plan would leave Britain “worse off”.

But the PM hit back telling MPs: “This analysis does not show that we will be poorer in the future than we are today.” At which point the Labour benches shouted: “Yes, it does.”

Mrs May went on: “No, it does not. It shows that we will be better off with this deal. What would make us poorer and what would have an impact on our economy for the future, are the policies of Labour: more borrowing; higher taxes and fewer jobs. The biggest risk to our economy is the right honourable gentleman and his Shadow Chancellor.”

Ian Blackford for the SNP questioned whether the PM had read her own analysis, because it clearly showed under any scenario of leaving the single market and the customs union, the country would be poorer.

“The Prime Minister wants to take us back to the days of Thatcher and a belief that unemployment is a price worth paying,” declared the Highland MP. “That is the reality. No Government should choose to weaken their economy and make their citizens poorer. That is what the Prime Minister is doing.”

In further exchanges, Mrs May warned that failure to back her would “lead to chaos and uncertainty for people for the future and the clear message I get around the country is that people do not want that chaos and uncertainty”.

Later, Mr Blackford attacked the PM over her remarks of “chaos,” saying: “The PM has got to behave in a responsible manner; that's the height of irresponsibility...Nobody should think we are facing chaos as a result of turning down the PM's deal.”

He added: "There is a threat to the economy but what we are trying to do is to ensure we mitigate that threat. Nobody should be playing games with this and everyone has to be careful with language."

In other developments:

*Labour is consulting lawyers after it denounced the Government’s decision to provide only a summary of the legal advice on Brexit as a “violation of the sovereignty of Parliament”. Speaker John Bercow indicated he was ready to consider a complaint of contempt of Parliament.

*No 10 made clear it believed any TV head-to-head on Brexit should only involve Mrs May and Mr Corbyn. Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that the PM was “feart”.

*The European Court of Justice is set to give its ruling on whether the UK Government can unilaterally scrap the Article 50 process and keep Britain in the EU on December 4.

*The Government published the business motion for the "meaningful vote" on Brexit with five days’ debate, starting next Tuesday with the Speaker able to choose up to six amendments, which will be voted on before the Government motion is put. Debate will last for up to eight hours a day.