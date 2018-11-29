Theresa May has refused to speculate about what she will do if MPs vote down her Brexit deal.

Speaking at the Commons Liaison Committee. she said she wanted MPs to "focus on the choice that lies in front of them" and ignore other potential options.

She described calls for another referendum or delaying 29 March's departure date as attempts to "frustrate" Brexit.

She also said if MPs "voted down" her proposed Brexit deal "then obviously decisions would have to be taken" hinting that planning for a no-deal Brexit would be stepped up.

She said: "My focus is on the vote that will take place on December 11 here in this House," she said.

"You want to look at all sorts of options and ideas. I think it is important Members of Parliament focus on the nature of this vote.

"This is an important point in our history. It is a vote on which we will be deciding whether we deliver on the decision of the British people.

"What has been made clear from the European Union is that this is the deal that has been negotiated and this is the deal that people need to focus on when they are looking at the vote."

Theresa May has rejected the suggestion passing her Brexit plan in Parliament without the support of the DUP will lead to the end of her partnership with the Northern Irish party.

But she has been boosted by strong backing for her Withdrawal Agreement from a prominent Cabinet Leave supporter.

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom backed the PM's stance in a letter to constituents, according to the Daily Mail.

She said it had been a "challenging journey", but Mrs May's plan was the only deal on the table, which meant the UK would quit the bloc in March, the newspaper said.

But DUP leader Arlene Foster reiterated that her party's 10 MPs would not support the Withdrawal Agreement when it comes to Parliament, saying it would create a "huge democratic deficit" in Northern Ireland.

She said: "All the things that made us vote for Brexit are the things that are going to be imposed on Northern Ireland."

Ms Foster also hinted that if the deal fails to get through the Commons, her party could be open to a so-called "Norway-plus" arrangement, where the whole of the UK stays in the customs union.

She told the same programme the DUP's "one red line" is to make sure Northern Ireland is not differentiated from the rest of the UK in terms of customs and is "not prescriptive" about other potential options on the future relationship with the EU.

Her comments came as the Government confirmed MPs will debate the Brexit deal eight hours a day for five days leading up to a crunch vote on December 11.

MPs will be allowed to vote on six amendments to the Government motion backing the deal during the Commons showdown.

Commons Speaker John Bercow will decide which amendments are debated and decided on by MPs ahead of the so-called "meaningful vote" on Government proposals.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party could not back Mrs May's plan as it failed to ensure participation in a "strong" single market and customs union.

The move came as Labour said a new referendum would be inevitable if Mrs May's plans are voted down.