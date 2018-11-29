Weather warnings for gusts of up to 80mph and persistent rain have been issued for parts of Scotland.
The Met Office issued two yellow warning in Scotland with forecasts speculating that up to 35mm of rain could fall in parts of Scotland in six hours.
Much of the country, and the UK as a whole, is expected to battered by strong winds brought in from the storm front.
The yellow warning for wind covers The Borders while the rain warning covers covers central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Lothian Borders and Strathclyde in Scotland.
"There remains a very small chance that this system will intensify as it moves northeastwards bringing even stronger winds to southwest England, Wales and on into northern England and southeast Scotland.
"If this occurs, gusts of 70-80 mph could be seen, mainly in exposed locations."
Forecasters said: "Rain will become persistent and heavy again on Thursday morning and into the early afternoon, before clearing.
"Accumulations of 15-25mm are likely to fall in around 6 hours, with up to 35mm on higher ground."
