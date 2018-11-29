Comedian Kevin Bridges has apologised to fans for cutting a gig short - and has offered to refund anyone who bought a ticket.

The Scottish comic, 32, was performing at Brighton's Dome on Wednesday night when illness and hecklers brought the night to a premature close.

He later told fans that the audience would get refunds, saying any remaining money would go to good causes.

A spokeswoman for the comic has now said that the remaining shows this week on Bridges' UK tour - he is also scheduled to perform in Leicester on Friday and Saturday - were expected to go ahead.

Bridges had said in a statement on Twitter: "My apologies to everyone who came to see me tonight at the Dome.

"I have been ill for a few days but I didn't want to cancel the gigs as I felt the Adrenalin of performing could carry me through, as it usually does and did tonight for the majority of the show.

"People shouting nonsense throughout the gig is something I'm well used to after 15 years in stand up but tonight I hit a wall physically and maybe mentally and I'm truly sorry to everyone who I let down by finishing early."

The comic, who has appeared on TV panel shows such as Would I Lie To You? and Have I Got News For You, signed off the message "apologies and onwards, Kevin".