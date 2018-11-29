Police Scotland is appealing for information after a glass bottle was thrown into the home section during a match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie Football Stadium earlier this year.

Officers are appealing for information after a glass bottle landed in the home section of the South Stand shortly before the end of the SPFL clash on Sunday August 5, 2018.

At the time of the incident it was reported that a 12-year-old boy who was at the match received a "glancing blow" from the bottle. He was not injured.

Police are now appealing for information from the public to identifying the man who officers believe may be able to assist with our investigation.

Investigating Officer PC Connor McKeen, of the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU), said: "Whilst no-one was injured this reckless behaviour could have resulted in serious injury.

"Police Scotland is committed to ensuring spectators at football matches are kept safe and that the individuals responsible for anti-social behaviour are held to account.

"I would appeal to anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any knowledge of this incident to come forward and contact the Police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CF0189790818 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.



