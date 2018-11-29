Theresa May will take part in a TV debate on her Brexit deal, the BBC has said.
In a tweet on its news press feed, it said: "We've just heard the Prime Minister has accepted the BBC's offer to take part in a debate on the Brexit deal on Sunday December 9.
"We're delighted she's agreed and hope to hear soon from the Labour Party.
"We have been discussing debate formats with both parties and will announce further details soon."
The SNP, Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru and Greens have demanded to be involved to ensure a range of views is reflected.
However, these calls were rejected with the Prime Minister saying she and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn represent almost 90% of MPs in the Commons.
