Nicola Sturgeon has branded a potential TV debate on Brexit between Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May "an absolute travesty of democracy"

Scotland's First Minister tweeted that the debate must go ahead with representation for all options on Brexit.

READ MORE: Theresa May agrees to Brexit TV debate

She tweeted: "If this or any Brexit TV debate goes ahead without all options - including that of remaining in the EU - being included and given a voice, it will be an absolute travesty of democracy."

If this or any Brexit TV debate goes ahead without all options - including that of remaining in the EU - being included and given a voice, it will be an absolute travesty of democracy. @BBCNewsPR https://t.co/Na7A01CQQk — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 29, 2018

The BBC have now confirmed that Theresa May will take part in a TV debate on her Brexit deal, with the organisation confirming that it was in talks with both Labour and the Conservatives to discuss a format for the debate.

Prior to the annoucement from the BBC, The SNP, Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru and Greens had demanded to be involved in any TV debate to ensure a range of views was reflected.

READ MORE: Theresa May too 'feart' to debate Nicola Sturgeon on Brexit

However, these calls were rejected with the Prime Minister saying she and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn represent almost 90% of MPs in the Commons.

Downing Street had hit back at calls for Ms Sturgeon to be involved in any potential TV debate on the Brexit issue saying that as she was not an MP, she would not be involved in the meaningful vote in the Commons on the Withdrawal Agreement on December 11.

Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon accused the Prime Minister of being too “feart” to debate Brexit against her.

The debate on Brexit is scheduled for Sunday 9 December, two days before MPs vote on the deal.