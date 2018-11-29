A SURGE in rough sleeping in Scotland’s capital has prompted £50,000 extra funding form the government for emergency beds this winter.

The Scottish Government said the money reflected “particularly high demand” in Edinburgh.

The cash is part of an additional £370,000 being allocated to councils and the third sector to help vulnerable people survive the coldest months of the year.

One £50,000 tranche will go to frontline street teams across the country who will be able to spend small amounts of money immediately to help those in need.

The Simon Community will also help homeless people with pets find accommodation.

The new money means £918,000 in total has been spent on frontline outreach work by the Scottish Government and third sector partners since November 2017.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: "Last winter we experienced some of the harshest weather we have seen in a long time.

“Local authorities and organisations on the frontline work tirelessly all year round to help those on the streets, but this comes to a head in the winter to safeguard people in crisis from the cold.

“We're focusing the money on expanding things that were proven to work last year as well as testing new approaches."

He added: "We don't want anybody to be homeless and the focus in our Ending Homelessness Together Action Plan is on supporting people into settled accommodation and homelessness prevention.

"However, we also want those that find themselves on the streets to have the support they need.

"This money will go towards projects that will make a real difference."