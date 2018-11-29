A teenage girl escaped injury after leaving a trail of destruction after being involved in a crash that left the car she was driving upside down, according to eyewitnesses.

Three vehicles were written off during the incident, including two parked cars and an Audi said to have been driven by a 15-year-old.

Police initially told the Evening Times there was “no evidence of criminality” but have since confirmed a teenage girl has been reported to the children’s reporter.

Residents claim their street is being used as a “racetrack” and are now banding together to crack down on “terrifying” speeding.

Two parked cars were written off in the incident while residents helped pull the driver free after her car landed on its roof.

Resident Katrina Brown said: “We have a lovely, mixed community here. It’s full of elderly people and people with young kids learning how to walk to school.

“That makes it all the more terrifying when you hear the accelerating cars outside.

“It’s not people doing 32 miles an hour - it’s serious speeds that make you step back on the pavement when you hear them coming.

“We have all been waiting with bated breath for someone to be injured.

“This accident felt so extreme that we wanted to come together and try to do something about the problem.”

According to eye witnesses, one car was shunted six or seven feet along the pavement before the Audi flew over the top of a smaller, two-seater sports car and landed on its roof.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 15-year-old has been reported to the Children’s Reporter in connection with the incident.”

