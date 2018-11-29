Jackson Carlaw urged the First Minister to get behind the PM's withdrawal agreement, saying it was "the only deal on the table".

The Conservative - who is filling in for party leader Ruth Davidson while she is on maternity leave - challenged Ms Sturgeon to "back a deal that delivers an orderly exit, protects jobs and delivers more control of our waters than we've had for half a century".

SNP plans for its MPs in the Commons to vote against the deal would only mean "more chaos, more upheaval", Mr Carlaw added, accusing the First Minister of working for that "in the hope that it will deliver her obsession with a second independence referendum".

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon brands Brexit TV debate "an absolute travesty of democracy"

He insisted: "That's not in Scotland's interests, that's not standing up for Scotland."

Ms Sturgeon insisted her party's 35 MPs would vote against the deal on December 11 - branding it as being "bad for Scotland and bad for the UK".

She insisted: "This deal will take Scotland out of the European Union against our will, it will take us out of the single market against our economic interest, it will put us at a potential competitive disadvantage with Northern Ireland and, into the bargain, it will sell out Scottish fishermen."

Ms Sturgeon added: "I say to Jackson Carlaw, he talks about the SNP using Brexit to advance the case for independence - let me say to him Brexit does that all by itself, it doesn't need any help from the SNP."

READ MORE: The People's Vote is 'not an option' - Theresa May

During the clashes, Ms Sturgeon made clear again that "SNP MPs on December 11 will vote against the Tory deal that sells out Scottish fishermen, because we know Tory pledges on fishing are not worth the paper they are written on".