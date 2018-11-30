TENS of thousands of Scottish workers were assigned an English tax code by their employers last year, the National Audit Office has found.

In its annual report on HMRC’s administration of Scottish income tax, the NAO found 91,304 cases where the Scottish “S"-prefix was not correctly applied by employers.

The mix-ups were uncovered as part of HMRC efforts to identify every Scottish taxpayer, a task seen as the “main challenge” in administering Scottish income tax.

A Scottish taxpayer is defined as someone whose sole or main residence is in Scotland.

More than 500 postcodes were also changed after checks, with 208 new postcodes added to HMRC’s database and 309 removed.

Almost 3700 addresses were “flagged for review” in case the wrong postcode had been applied to someone, giving them the wrong tax residency status.

And the cross-referencing of Scottish taxpayer addresses against third-party databases threw up 9,177 “inconsistencies” requiring further checks.

The NAO reported that HMRC and the Scottish Government had worked well together to see the Scottish tax system delivered in 2017-18.

It concluded HMRC had “fairly” calculated Scottish income tax revenue for 2016/17 as £4.35bn, even though this was 5% lower than the original estimate of £4.57bn.

For 2017/18, HMRC estimates Scottish income tax revenue will be £11.9bn, reflecting Holyrood acquiring more sweeping powers over the tax system that year.

The NAO said HMRC had “implemented several assurance processes to maintain the completeness and accuracy of the estimated 2.53m Scottish taxpayer population.

“However, this remains a key challenge facing HMRC in ensuring that Scottish income tax is assessed and collected properly.”

It said HMRC charged the Scottish Government £4.8m to administer three Scottish income tax projects last year, which was a "fair" sum.

Despite Scottish income tax bills being higher for those earning over £30,000 relative to England, the NAO said it did not think it would lead to tax dodging as the difference was “minor and affected to relatively small proportion” of taxpayers.

It said the main "non-compliance risks" were failure to notify a change of address, false address information, switching earnings to capital, and tax avoidance schemes.

But it said those were UK-wide, not specific to Scotland.