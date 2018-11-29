NICOLA Sturgeon has said the closure of a medical decontamination unit that led to 700 cancelled operations must never be allowed to happen again.

The First Minister said it was “very regrettable” that the unit at Cowlairs in Glasgow was shut down on November 16 after inspectors found problems with the fabric of the building.

Cowlairs is the central unit for sterilising surgical equipment for all Glasgow hospitals.

NHS Greater Glasgow turned to neighbouring health boards, including Inverclyde, in an effort to maintain major surgery procedures, but cancelled hundreds of minor operations.

One whistleblower claimed the board was forced to spend £140,000 sending dirty equipment to a private contractor in Manchester to cope with the problem.

The unit was re-opened on Tuesday, but only on a “phased basis”, with NHS Greater Glasgow saying it would take several days to return to its full capacity.

At First Minister’s Questions, Glasgow Tory MSP Annie Wells said more than 700 operations, some major, had been cancelled during the closure, with concerns that Glasgow hospitals would have been unable to cope had a large-scale incident occurred.

She asked Ms Sturgeon to assure patients alternative arrangements would be in place as soon as possible, and detail what steps would be take to avoid a repeat of the situation.

The First Minister replied: “I can give that assurance. The board of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is already working hard to ensure that patients whose operations were cancelled as a result of the closure get alternative arrangements as quickly as possible.

“It was a very regrettable situation, but steps were taken as quickly as possible to rectify it.

“All appropriate steps will be taken to ensure that such a situation is never allowed to recur.”

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “It will take a few days for the unit to return to its previous levels of activity. This will allow planned activity to increase, alongside the emergency, trauma and urgent cases that have been prioritised throughout the past week.

“We are writing to those affected to apologise and to reassure them we will be looking to re-appoint them as soon as possible. In addition, we will be arranging additional theatre sessions to enable us to see patients as quickly as possible.”