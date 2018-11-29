SCOTRAIL has come under fresh fire after as it emerged it paid out over 65,000 successful claims over delays to trains in just nine months.

Details released by the Scottish Government reveal that the as many a 15,683 'delay repay' claims were paid out in a single month.

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Mike Rumbles MSP lambasted ScotRail’s “dismal” performance two weeks after calls for the Scottish Government to end the franchise run by Dutch operator Abellio.

Scottish Labour which called for the debate lost a vote on whether to enact a break clause in the franchise.

With the support of unions, the party has campaigned for the nationalisation onf railway services in the country at the earliest opportunity.

Dutch operator Abellio began a 10-year contract to run the franchise in 2015, although the Scottish Government can exercise an opportunity in 2020 to end the franchise by its first expiry date in 2022.

Figures released last month put ScotRail's performance level at its lowest since the franchise began.

Mr Rumbles said: “The volume of delay repay claims ScotRail had to pay out this year is astonishing. It shows just how dismal rail performance and punctuality has been.

“This only accounts for those who go through the process of applying for a refund. There must be many thousands more who have been similarly inconvenienced but not claimed.

“Passengers just want trains to be reliable and value for money but recently they’ve been getting neither. The Transport Secretary must address the catalogue of errors that are holding up Scottish passengers.”

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “At the heart of our work is providing the best service for our customers and our delay repay guarantee is an important part of that. We know how much of an inconvenience it is to customers when things don’t go to plan and it is only right that they are compensated when that happens.

“We know that our performance has not been good enough in recent months and we are sorry to our customers for the impact this had on them. We are doing everything we can to deliver the more punctual service that customers rightly expect.

“Everyone at the ScotRail Alliance is working flat out to deliver the best railway Scotland has ever had. Our timetable improvements in December will deliver faster journeys, more seats and better services.

“The introduction of high-speed trains and our new Hitachi class 385 electric trains, as well as major infrastructure improvements will enable the delivery of the enhanced timetable.”