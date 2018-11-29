This is a number people have been aiming to get to for a while. A similar bottle reached the $1million mark recently, but this is the first time the hammer price has reached £1 million.

Some might think this a ridiculous waste of money, but I don’t agree: It is no different from an artwork –even without the image on the bottle. The whisky itself is a unique work of art. From the craftsmanship involved in creating it, to the selection of the type of cask and deciding when to bottle it, there is a lot of skill involved.