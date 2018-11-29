POLICE have launched a missing person inquiry after a couple's car was found washed up on a beach.

A Grey Ford Kuga belonging to Susan and James Kenneavy was found on Drummore beach in Dumfries and Galloway at around 7:30am this morning.

The car was emtpty and officers are trying to trace the couple, who have not been seen by relatives.

Police divers remain at the scene and a search is underway, but is being hampered by the weather with high tides, wind and rain reported.

Anyone who has information on the couple's whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland.

A spokeswoman said: "Search teams are attending the area and enquiries are continuing.

"No trace of the couple has been found at this stage, and we are appealing to the public for information.

"This remains an active enquiry although the couple have not been reported missing."

Drummore harbour. Pic: Google Earth