The Edinburgh Evening News columnist John Gibson has died aged 85. He passed away peacefully at the Western General Hospital this morning.
Mr Gibson, from Leith, worked for the paper for 60 years. A passionate supporter of Hibs, his oft-used nickname was Gibby the Hibby.
Former deputy editor Hamish Coghill said: “He was a great journalist, he knew what made a good story and he was not afraid to speak his mind."
Former Scottish Daily Mail political editor Alan Rodden led tributes, tweeting. "Incredibly sad news. John was a journalistic legend.
"It was a privilege to learn from him and watch him use his extraordinary contacts book. ”
Incredibly sad news. John was a journalistic legend. It was a privilege to learn from him and watch him use his extraordinary contacts book. https://t.co/hGkQvXo1He— Alan Roden (@AlanRoden) November 29, 2018
