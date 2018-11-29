REFEREES are often the object of stick when a controversial decision is made.

And there was more than a little criticism when Slovenian referee Matej Jug sent off what many believe was the wrong man during the Ibrox club's Europa League match at Ibrox.

One fan took it a little further by editing the referee's Wikipedia profile to describe him using an offensive word.

The referee was booed at the end of the first half after he controversially sent off midfielder Daniel Candeias during Rangers's clash with Spanish side Villarreal.

He had shown him the yellow card for a foul on Argentinian midfielder Santiago Cáseres, and at first did not realise it was actually a second yellow and therefore a sending off.

Replays of the incident showed that the initial foul was made by Rangers' Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos.

Former Celtic star John Hartson, working as an analyst for BT Sport said the referee had "lost the plot there" and added: "I don't think Candeias deserves a second yellow card. I don't think he does an awful lot.

"Cáseres goes down holding his face, play acting. The referee has come over, panicked, he has booked the wrong player initially. The whole thing is messy."

The referee, who was registered with FIFA 11 years ago subsequently had his Wikipedia page altered to say:"This pr**k is worse than Wullie Collum."

The comment is a reference to the club's criticsm of referee Willie Collum which led to the Scottish FA charging Rangers with bringing the game into disrepute.

The Ibrox club released a statement and wrote a formal complaint to the SFA following the sending-off of Daniel Candeias against St Mirren this month.

The governing body now issued Rangers with a total of five charges including indicating bias.

Rangers have until December 4 to respond to the charges. They will then face a hearing on 19 December.

The Slovenian referee's decision was widely criticised on social media.