THERESA May has pushed back against calls for a second Brexit referendum, warning that it would mean unpicking the deal agreed with Brussels.

Appearing before senior MPs, the Prime Minister refused to be drawn on what would happen if the Commons voted down her Brexit Plan in the crunch vote on December 11.

However, she stressed that a People's Vote was not, in any case, an option as it could not be held before March 29 2019 when Britain left the EU.

Mrs May told the Commons Liaison Committee that seeking an extension to the Article 50 withdrawal process - to enable a referendum to be held - would mean the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement would fall and the two sides would have to go back to the negotiating table.

"Any second referendum that would be held, if that were the case, would not be able to be held by March 29 next year. You would have to extend Article 50. To extend Article 50, you are then in the business of renegotiating the deal.

"What is clear is that any extension to Article 50 - anything like that - reopens the negotiations, reopens the deal. At that point, frankly, the deal can go in any direction.”

She added: "We would simply find ourselves in a period of more uncertainty, more division in this country."

However, leading Tory Remainer Justine Greening, a former Cabinet colleague, said she had worked out that a new Brexit referendum could be organised and held in 22 weeks.

“We could actually, after this vote on December 11, hold a referendum, potentially, on May 30 next year. We could, alongside that, choose to extend Article 50, I've suggested, by four months to July 29," said the London MP.

Earlier this week, John McDonnell, the Shadow Chancellor, signalled a significant shift in Labour policy by suggesting a second EU referendum would be "inevitable" unless the PM, on the back of her Brexit Plan being rejected, called a general election.

Mrs May brushed aside MPs’ questions about what would happen if her Brexit deal were rejected the week after next, stressing that what was important was to focus on the nature of the vote on the UK-EU agreed deal.

"This is an important point in our history. It is a vote on which we will be deciding whether we deliver on the decision of the British people,” she declared.

Last night, a cross-party group of Remain-backing MPs - including Labour’s Hilary Benn and the Tories’ Dominic Grieve, tabled an amendment to the meaningful vote aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Benn tweeted: "It opposes the deal, rejects a no-deal Brexit and would enable the House to express its view about what should happen next if the PM's deal is defeated…by allowing amendments to be tabled to the motion that the Government would have to put before the Commons under the EU Withdrawal Act 2018."

In other developments:

*Labour's Keir Starmer accused Mrs May of "showing contempt" for Parliament after she refused to publish the full legal advice on her Brexit Plan. The Shadow Brexit Secretary said the Government’s offer to send Geoffrey Cox, the Attorney General, to answer questions in the Commons was not acceptable. The PM has ruled out releasing the legal advice, insisting it was "privileged".

*Official statistics sparked claims of a “Brexodus” after they showed net EU migration in the year to June was 74,000, its lowest level since 2012. Overall net migration was slightly up due to a sharp rise in people coming to the UK from outwith Europe.

*Ben Wallace, the UK Security Minister, warned a no-deal scenario would have a “real impact” on the Government’s ability to protect the public.

*Jo Johnson, the former minister and brother of Brexiteer Boris, warned: “This half-baked worst of all words Brexit could trigger electoral defeat on the scale of 1997 or worse; this ‘Tory Brexit’ label will be an albatross around our necks for years to come.”