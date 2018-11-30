GR Weir (Letters, November 29) makes a very interesting point that seems to have been overlooked by those in the fishing industry who support Brexit.

If one examines what happened to fishing from the inception of the EU, over the years there has not been one Secretary of State for Scotland, of whatever political allegiance, who has not complained about the lack of Scottish representation when fishing negotiations were undertaken. Several spokespersons for the industry went further and claimed fishing rights had been traded away for benefits for the UK financial sector.

During the Brexit referendum campaign the "big, bad Europeans" were blamed for the problems in that industry, not the UK negotiators who bargained away Scottish fishing rights in the greater interest of the "UK as a whole". Despite the record of UK politicians and their past failures, the fishing industry, and its leaders, chose to vote to leave the EU, and still think their interests will be safeguarded? Bless.

T J Dowds,

6q Fleming Road, Cumbernauld.

I NOTE with interest Margaret Taylor’s article ("Brexiters’ fishing lies make the case for a People’s Vote, The Herald, November 27). The Scottish Conservative Party has made great play about the need for any Brexit agreement to protect the interests of the fishing industry. And the Scottish Government has now jumped on that particular bandwagon.

What do the Conservatives, the SNP and the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation mean by the “fishing industry”? As Margaret Taylor points out “while there are more than 2,000 vessels licensed to fish in Scotland, in 2016 two-thirds of the catch by weight was landed by just 19 super-trawlers”. Whose interests exactly are being protected by the Scottish Conservative MPs who have been so vociferous of late on the subject? It is questionable whether the concerns of the smaller vessels are of any interest to the powerful fishing lobby we understand to be made up of a handful of families or firms. No less a figure than Bertie Armstrong of the aforementioned Federation is quoted as saying that “big vessels would continue to take the lion’s share of quota after Brexit”.

There is an equally important issue. Can the fishermen really expect any UK Government in the forthcoming give-and-take negotiations to favour the interests of the significantly less than 20,000 people working in the Scottish fishing industry, including processing, as against the couple of millions who work in construction, finance and insurance and the service sector? Unfortunate though that is for the fishermen it is a matter of hard economic and political reality which cannot be ignored in spite of Theresa May’s promises ("May’s tough line over deal on post-Brexit fishing rights", The Herald, November 29).

John Milne,

9 Ardgowan Drive, Uddingston.

MARGARET Taylor’s analysis of the fishing industry post-Brexit ("Brexiters' fishing lies make the case for a People's Vote", The Herald, November 27) was helpful in highlighting the sheer amount of misinformation being promulgated on the subject. Statements made in the House of Commons and elsewhere betray a depressing level of ignorance.

For instance, Scottish Conservative MPs Ross Thompson and David Duguid have both publicly stated that we need to regain sovereignty over our waters. I’ve got news for them – we never lost it. It’s called the 12-mile limit. That’s the internationally agreed limit of our sovereignty. For the remaining 188 miles in the 200-mile limit that constitutes the UK’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) the UK has sovereign rights as a coastal state – but not sovereignty. They are two different things. Claims about being able to stop vessels entering the zone would be illegal under international law, as would a blanket ban on other nations fishing there or attempts to restrict passage.

Within an EEZ the coastal state has management over the living resources within the zone, but it does not own the fish that enter or breed there. The fish do not carry British passports nor are they pining for the Norwegian fjiords (though with climate change this may alter).

As a coastal state the UK can determine the allowable catch for different fish species within the EEZ and could in theory set its own quotas to the maximum so as to try and exclude the fishing fleets of other coastal states. But if its own fishing fleet does not have the capacity to fish the stated quota then these states must be given access to the surplus.

For Scottish waters quotas are decided by the the North East Atlantic Fisheries Commission which comprises Norway, Iceland, the Faroe Islands and the EU. When the Faroese decided to exceed their agreed herring quota last year in breach of their agreed limit the EU simply banned Faroese herring from the internal market. Even if the UK could keep the entire quota of a species for itself it is optimism in the extreme to expect to be able to export these fish tariff-free into countries whose domestic fishing industry you have just decimated.

In 2017 when the Fisheries Minister Fergus Ewing tried to enhance the economic prospects of local fish processors in Scotland by increasing the minimum landing quota in Scotland from 50 per cent to 55 per cent of their catch before a licence would be granted, it was the Scottish Fishermen’s Organisation which opposed it. That’s because its members can get 15 per cent to 20 per cent more landing the bulk of their catches in Norway or Denmark. Their preference is therefore to support the fish processing plants in these countries rather than in Scotland.

In that context it is somewhat bizarre to hear another Scottish Conservative MP Kirstene Hair claiming in Parliament that the Scottish Government was hampering the economic development of Scottish coastal fishing communities whilst simultaneously supporting her constituents’ right to land their catches elsewhere.

Robert Menzies,

2 Burnbrae Gardens, Falkirk.

WE hear today (November 29) that we are going to be treated to the pointless spectacle of a televised debate on Brexit, and that it will not on this occasion be moderated by Andrew Neil. This is a shame, but hardly surprising as neither Theresa May nor Jeremy Corbyn would relish being taken apart by Mr Neil's forensic analytical skills.

In his absence, I have another suggestion: Mr Jack Dee, currently to be found chairing another major programme, broadcast on BBC Radio 4. It is of course called I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, which would qualify the two politicians in question admirably on this occasion. (They could even include Nicola Sturgeon on the same principle.)

Peter A Russell,

87 Munro Road, Jordanhill, Glasgow.