ONE of Scotland's leading contemporary art galleries is to leave its home, the Glasgow house belonging to Turner Prize winning artist Douglas Gordon.

The Common Guild is to look for new premises for its exhibitions, and Mr Gordon, who is based in Berlin, is to use the building at 21 Woodlands Terrace, Glasgow, as a private home again.

The arts company now plans to find a more "accessible" premises for its shows.

Its current exhibition, Notes from Sink by Janice Kerbel, ends this weekend, and it will be the last show at the venue.

The gallery, founded by Katrina Brown, has presented 30 exhibitions at 21 Woodlands Terrace since March 2008.

Ms Brown said: "This may be what we could think of as the end of the first chapter of The Common Guild: we’ve enjoyed a hugely fulfilling, exciting and critically successful decade from our base in Woodlands Terrace, but now is the right time for us to move on to the next phase.

"I am so grateful to Douglas for helping make our programme of exhibitions possible.

"It has been an incredible gift - to us, to the artists, and to the public, thousands of whom have visited over the past 10 years.

"But I’m also excited for The Common Guild to be forging a new version for the future, while continuing to create inspiring, ground-breaking work with brilliant artists."

A gallery statement added: "The first exhibition was entitled ‘Always Begins By Degrees’, after a work by Roni Horn, citing the words of poet Emily Dickinson.

"It is in the spirit of these words that our next move will unfold, informed by constant discussion with artists and under-pinned by our commitment to presenting artists’ work in interesting and engaging ways and to generating world-class contemporary art experiences and discussions."

It added: "The staff and board of The Common Guild are hugely grateful to artist Douglas Gordon, whose wonderful building and extra-ordinary generosity have allowed The Common Guild to grow into what it is today.

"The building at 21 Woodlands Terrace has provided an ideal home for so many memorable exhibitions, many of which have been with artists showing in Scotland for the first time."

The gallery has also run a series of art shows outside the building, including works by Martin Creed, Phil Collins, Janice Kerbel, Simon Starling and Graham Eatough, among others.

Shows at 21 Woodland Terrace have included artists such as Abdel Abdessemed, Tacita Dean, Wolfgang Tillmans, Hayley Tompkins, Duncan Campbell, Simon Starling and Thomas Demand, among others.