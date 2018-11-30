Google have celebrated St Andrew's Day by changing their Doodle to a Scottish-themed design.

The popular Doodle is a temporary alteration of the logo and often changes to celebrate worldwide events such as St Patrick's Day, Teacher's Day and other events such as birthdays, holidays and independence days.

This year's effort from Google shows two thistle dancing and links to St Andrew's Day information, including why the thistle is Scotland's national flower.

Well done Google! What a fantastic Google Doodle to celebrate Scotland's St Andrews Day 2018! https://t.co/oaIZxt2zoo — Ollie Bray (@olliebray) November 30, 2018

It is not the first time that Google have changed their Doodle to honour St Andrew's Day, with their effort last year also proving exceptionally popular.

The Doodle in 2017 featured a procession of beloved Scottish symbols, each with a special link to the country’s rich heritage and mythology.