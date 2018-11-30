Theresa May has come under fire from two Paisley politicians after informing the wrong MP she was visiting their constituency.

The Prime Minister visited Bridge of Weir Leather Company as part of a trip to Scotland, as she sought to build support for her Brexit deal.

But the Conservative politician was accused of “ignorance” as she reportedly failed to notify Gavin Newlands MP that she was visiting his constituency – instead informing Mhairi Black MP.

Mr Newlands represents Paisley and Renfrewshire North, where Bridge of Weir Leather Company is.

He said: “It was deeply disappointing that the Prime Minister did not even attempt to give advanced notice that she was visiting my constituency – as is standard parliamentary practice.

“She is visiting Scotland ostensibly to sell her blindfold Brexit deal, I wonder if she will note that my constituency voted overwhelmingly to stay in the European Union in 2016.

“I also note that David Mundell, the PM’s occasionally loyal Secretary of State for Scotland, was there and also failed to give any notice of his visit. This is in direct contradiction of Ministerial Code of Conduct.”

Mhairi Black MP, who represents and Paisley and Renfrewshire South, was similarly critical as she claimed she was only warned an hour before Theresa May turned up in Bridge of Weir.

She said: “It looks like the Prime Minister doesn’t know that Renfrewshire has two constituency MPs and has broken the ministerial code due to sheer ignorance.

“I was informed she was visiting my constituency although I have yet to hear of any visits from the prime minister in Paisley and Renfrewshire South.

"Perhaps the next time she visits Renfrewshire she could meet with constituents impacted by Universal Credit or visit one of the foodbanks her policies are forcing people to use.”

Meanwhile Councillor James MacLaren, leader of the Conservative group on Renfrewshire Council, confirmed he was unaware the Prime Minister had visited his ward but knew she was in the local authority.

He said: “I knew she was going to be in the Renfrewshire Council area but I didn’t know what she would be doing. There was an email from the council, which they do with all MPs and MSPs when they are on business.

“It would’ve been nice to go along, and I would’ve liked to have been able to, but councillors are very busy people.

“It would’ve been nice to see her but I don’t know if I would be able to add more than the leather company was adding.

“They would’ve been speaking about markets and trade in Europe.”