This stunning photograph captures the moment an ‘elusive’ pine marten leapt through the air.
Darren Dawson, 47, snapped the amazing shot on a rainy night in Bridge of Cally, Perthshire.
He was visiting a hide built by friends who love to watch the nimble creatures - which are a protected species and mostly found in Scotland and the north of England.
Amateur photographer Darren said: “The pine martens came in about five or
six times over three hours.
“It is all done with flash - it didn’t bother them a bit.
“I didn’t think I’d get the pictures at night.
“I have got one of the pine marten about to jump, then landing.
“You are nearly guaranteed to see them in that area, although they are not
all that common.”
Pine martens are described as elusive by the Scottish Wildlife Trust and are only found in the north of Britain.
They are a ‘protected species’ and have been mooted as a way of controlling the grey squirrel population.
Darren added: “What a night it was, torrential rain and just miserable.
“We didn’t think we would get any decent pictures.”
The hide, set up by his friends Mark Johnson and Sue Demetriou, was described by Darren as “one of the best hides in Scotland”.
