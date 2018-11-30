A woman who died in a hillwalking incident has been named by police
The body of Rebekah Caroline Pettifer, 52, from Northamptonshire, was recovered from an area close to a path leading towards Buachaille Etive Beag in Glen Coe on Monday.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and a Coastguard helicopter attended after a member of the public raised concerns shortly after 9.30am.
READ MORE: Mother dies and daughter rushed to hospital after Glen Coe hillwalking incident
A 23-year-old woman was also recovered during the operation and was taken to the Belford Hospital in Fort William for treatment.
Police said there are no suspicious circumstances relating to the death of Ms Pettifer, who was known as Caroline, and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Sergeant Ross McCartney said previously: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.
"I would like to thank Glencoe MRT and HM Coastguard for their invaluable assistance with this challenging incident."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.