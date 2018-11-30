A woman who died in a hillwalking incident has been named by police

The body of Rebekah Caroline Pettifer, 52, from Northamptonshire, was recovered from an area close to a path leading towards Buachaille Etive Beag in Glen Coe on Monday.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and a Coastguard helicopter attended after a member of the public raised concerns shortly after 9.30am.

A 23-year-old woman was also recovered during the operation and was taken to the Belford Hospital in Fort William for treatment.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances relating to the death of Ms Pettifer, who was known as Caroline, and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Ross McCartney said previously: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

"I would like to thank Glencoe MRT and HM Coastguard for their invaluable assistance with this challenging incident."