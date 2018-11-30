A man has been charged after a glass bottle landed in the crowd at a football match.
The bottle landed in the home section of the South Stand of Pittodrie Stadium shortly before the end of the SPFL match between Aberdeen and Rangers on Sunday August 5.
It was reported a 12-year-old boy was hit by the bottle in a "glancing blow" but was not injured.
On Thursday, police released CCTV images of a man they wanted to trace in connection with the incident in Aberdeen.
Officers said a 44-year-old man from Glasgow has now been charged in relation to an alleged culpable and reckless conduct incident.
He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.
