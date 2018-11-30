Donald Tusk has warned that British MPs face a choice of either no deal or no Brexit if they reject Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement.

Ruling out any possible renegotiation, he said that the current deal was the “only possible one”, following speculation that Ms May could try to either renegotiate the package or that parliament ma seek a Norway-style status rather than the agreed deal with the EU currently.

Speaking at the G20 in Buenos Aires, European Council president Donald Tusk warned that Mrs May's Withdrawal Agreement is "the only possible one" and voting it down will either lead to a no-deal Brexit or no Brexit at all.

He told reporters: "The European Union has just agreed an orderly divorce with the United Kingdom.

"A few days before the vote in the House of Commons it is becoming more and more clear that this deal is the best possible - in fact the only possible one.

"If this deal is rejected in the Commons we are left with, as was already stressed a few weeks ago by Prime Minister May, an alternative: no deal or no Brexit at all."

Asked whether she was putting pressure on Tory MPs to fall in behind her plan, Mrs May said: "Obviously we're talking to colleagues about this vote.

"I think we should remember that we gave the vote to the British people as to whether or not to leave the EU. People voted for Brexit and I think it's up to us to deliver Brexit.

"The message I get from members of the public is that they want the Government to do that, they want us to deliver Brexit and we want to do it in a way that protects people's jobs.

"I think it's that interest in constituents that MPs need to have in their minds too when they come to vote."