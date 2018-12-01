A PACKAGE of measures aimed at boosting Scotland’s high streets has been unveiled by the Scottish Tories.

The party outlined a series of policies it said would help town centres become “dynamic, flexible, welcoming spaces” ahead of the Scottish Budget in less than two weeks.

It said 300 stores went out of business across Scotland in 2017 – a rate of 5.5 a week, the worst in the UK.

It came as Finance Secretary Derek Mackay insisted small firms are the “backbone of the Scottish economy” as he marked Small Business Saturday, which celebrates local traders.

The Scottish Tories called on ministers to cut business rates, free up planning restrictions and spend more on local firms.

Dean Lockhart, Scottish Conservative shadow economy secretary, said high streets are “the lifeblood of towns and villages across the country”.

He said: “SNP policies to increase business rates, increase income tax and its failure to implement a proper business rates appeal system have damaged Scottish retailers – and Scottish high streets continue to struggle.

“The Scottish Conservatives have suggested concrete, constructive solutions to support our high streets not just to survive, but to thrive.

“These are challenging times for our high streets and the SNP has completely failed to respond appropriately.

“Vibrant Scottish high streets are crucial for communities and for businesses.

“Saturday 1 December is ‘Small Business Saturday’, a day on which we should celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Scotland’s small businesses including those operating on our high streets.

“The SNP must ‘Save Our High Streets’ to ensure that they can, once again, become the beating heart of our communities.”

Policies outlined by the Tories include cutting the controversial large business supplement.

Figures previously indicated large and medium-sized Scots firms will pay £64 million more in rates this year than those of a similar size in England.

Meanwhile, the party also insisted business rates should be linked to the CPI measure of inflation, rather than the RPI.

This would save firms money and has already been brought in down south.

But a spokesman for public finance minister Kate Forbes hit back at the Tories.

He said: “This is the height of hypocrisy from the Tories, whose shambolic Brexit plans are the biggest threat to Scottish businesses, large and small.

“The reality is that the SNP Scottish Government is delivering the best rates relief package in the UK, worth around £720 million, including the Small Business Bonus Scheme, which alone lifts over 100,000 properties out of rates altogether.”