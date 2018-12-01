Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a custody agreement, avoiding the need for a trial.
Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and the former Hollywood golden couple had been locked in a dispute over their six children.
They were due to attend a private custody trial in December but have now come to an agreement, a lawyer for Jolie said.
Samantha Bley DeJean said in a statement on Friday: “A custody arrangement was agreed two weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge.
“The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial.
“The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.”
Jolie, 43, and Pitt, 54, met on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2005. They married in 2014 before Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 citing irreconcilable difference.
The couple’s split has been at times acrimonious and in August Jolie accused Pitt of missing child support payments.
Pitt’s lawyer, Lance Spiegel, described the claims as “unnecessary” and “a thinly veiled effort to manipulate media coverage”.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.