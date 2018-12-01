LEADING Scottish political figures have raised safety concerns to police over the co-founder of the English Defence League's intention to attend the Hearts v Rangers clash at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Former Chair of Heart of Midlothian Football Club, Lord George Foulkes, Ian Murray MP, and prominent Hearts supporter Angus Robertson condemned any association of Tommy Robinson with Scottish Football, Heart of Midlothian Football Club, Rangers Football Club and Scottish Football fans.

In a joint statement they asked Police Scotland to do all that was necessary to prevent Tommy Robinson from getting to and entering Tynecastle for the match in the interests of public safety, public order, and public decency.

Former Board member of Heart of Midlothian Football Club and Chair of The Foundation of Hearts, Ian Murray MP said: “We must stand together as all faith and none and supporters of all clubs and none, in solidarity, against those who wish to peddle fascism in society and in our institutions.

"It is clear that he is intent on peddling his politics of hatred at young football supporters in order to sow division and hate. It is not wanted and the police must do all they can, with the limited resources they have at their disposal, to protect the overwhelming majority of decent supporters who want to attend an enjoyable game of football without his bile.”

Lord George Foulkes added: “Hearts is a family club with proud traditions. Police Scotland must use the intelligence and resources available to them to keep him away from Tynecastle. If he gets to and inside the stadium there will be trouble which will unfairly discredit the fine name and history of Hearts FC. He is not wanted and not welcome.”

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, posted a pchotograph on Instagram wearing a Hearts top with the caption "coming soon"

A campaign was launched earlier in the week with leaders from Stand Up To Racism - Scotland, Lassies Against Fascism, Show Racism The Red Card Scotland, The Muslim Council of Scotland, and Edinburgh and Lothian Regional Equality Council all calling for Robinson to stay away.

John McFadden, chair of United Against Fascism Scotland, said: “It’s obviously nauseating that he’s trying to associate himself with the working classes.”

Deputy Leader of the Scottish National Party and Westminster Leader, Angus Robertson said: “Facists aren’t welcome at Tynecastle or any other ground in football. Genuine Hearts fans are united against bigotry and hatred in all its forms. We will stand together to oppose extremism.”