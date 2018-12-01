George Bush Junior said his father was ‘a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for’.

George HW Bush enlisted into the navy in his 18th birthday and is pictured here pinning a lieutenant bar on his son, George W. Bush, after the younger Bush was made an officer in the Texas Air National Guard in Ellington Field, Texas.(AP Photo, File)

Mr Bush entered politics in 1963 and was made Ambassador to the United Nations in 1971 (AP Photo/John Duricka, File)

Mr Bush decided to run for president in 1980 but the Republican party would endorse Ronald Reagan (AP Photo, File)

Former president Gerald Ford lent his support to Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan and his running mate George HW Bush (AP Photo/File)

Mr Bush was sworn in as president in 1989 by Chief Justice William Rehnquist outside the west front of the Capitol as first lady Barbara Bush holds the bible for her husband (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File)

He was president as the Soviet Union fell and is pictured here at a conference with President Mikhail Gorbachev, at the Soviet Embassy in Madrid (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

Mr Bush condemned the Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989 (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File)

President George HW Bush is greeted by Saudi troops and others as he arrives in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, for a Thanksgiving visit (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Mr Bush ran again in 1992 and is pictured here talking with independent candidate Ross Perot as Democratic candidate Bill Clinton stands aside at the end of their second presidential debate in Richmond (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File)

George HW Bush, then candidate for the Republican nomination for the US Senate, is pictured getting returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, as his wife Barbara, smiles at the news. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky, File)

George HW Bush, left, walks with his wife, Barbara Bush, followed by their son, President George W. Bush, and first lady Laura Bush to a reception in honour of the Points of Light Institute in the East Room at the White House in Washington (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Mr Bush made a dramatic entrance to his presidential museum during a rededication ceremony in College Station, Texas (Sgt. 1st Class Kevin McDaniel/U.S. Army via AP, File)

George and Barbara Bush are pictured here as they arrived for the premiere of HBO’s documentary on his life near the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Barbara Bush died in April this year (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)