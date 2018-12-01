Last night in Glasgow two cultures were brought together for a celebration of finery and fashion all while raising funds for a good cause.

The UK Association of Medical Aid to Pakistan hosted a fundraising dinner at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in the city on Friday night.

Iconic handwoven Scottish cloth maker, Harris Tweed Hebrides, joined hands with Pakistan’s “King of Couture”, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY), to present a unique collection entitled, “Shah” which brought together the best of Pakistani Couture with the finest of Scottish Cloth.

And there was also handful of famous faces attending the event including former Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt and model Roxy Horner.

Kimberley Wyatt and her husband Max Rogers

Being hosted for the first time outside London, the annual fundraiser came to Scotland following generous support from Harris Tweed Hebrides, HSY and Saffron Events - as well as local Scottish & Pakistani community donors.

Funding raised from the event will go towards supporting three main projects; the provision of clean drinking water, student bursaries for medical qualifications and treatment for the prevention of Hepatitis B and C.

The event, co-hosted by Scottish model and actor Atta Yaqub alongside TV presenter Zara Janjua, began with a glittering runway fashion show by HSY showcasing the collection, which features the iconic cloth by Harris Tweed Hebrides.

The Gala Dinner, which was generously sponsored by Glasgow-based catering and décor specialists Saffron Events, was followed by a charity auction featuring exclusive money can’t buy experiences.

Live performance by Pakistani Classic contemporary singer, Shujat Ali Khan brought the evening to a close.

Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, Founder & HSY Designer, said: “We are delighted to showcase the talented Pakistani craftsmanship in collaboration with the iconic cloth by Harris Tweed Hebrides. We thank UKMAP for this opportunity and to raise both awareness and funds for those less fortunate.”

Rt. Hon Brian Wilson, Chairman of Harris Tweed Hebrides, said: “Harris Tweed Hebrides welcomes the opportunity to work with the internationally acclaimed designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin on a truly unique collection of gowns which will marry the best of Scottish textiles and Pakistani design."

The UK Association of Medical Aid to Pakistan was founded in 2005 following an Earthquake in Pakistan that same year, to provide emergency relief and sustainable support for the disaster impacted areas in Pakistan. Since 2005 UKMAP continues to provide emergency relief across Pakistan as well as funding a diverse range of projects including healthcare, and medical training