LEADING folk musicians from across the country have been celebrated at the annual Scots Trad Music Awards in Perth.

Hosted by renowned Gaelic singer Mary Ann Kennedy and award-winning musician Kim Carnie, the evening champions Scottish music, heritage and tradition.

Guests at the Perth Concert Hall enjoyed live sets from a number of top performers including Mànran, Hannah Rarity and Gaelic rapper Griogair Labhruidh.

The awards, broadcast live on BBC ALBA and BBC Radio Scotland as well as being streamed worldwide, saw three-piece Talisk scoop the Belhaven Bursary, a £25,000 award for innovation.

Elephant Sessions were named Live Act of the Year while the Album of the Year went to Duncan Chisholm for Sandwood, which celebrates a remote Sutherland bay.

Folk Band of the Year went to Daimh, Gaelic Singer of the Year went to Eilidh Cormack and Iona Fyfe won Scots Singer of the Year.

Assynt were named as Up and Coming Artist of the Year on the back of their debut album, Road to the North.

Venue of the year went to the Drygate Brewery in Glasgow, while Partick Folk Club won in the Club of the Year category.

Simon Thoumire, from organisers Hands up for Trad, said: “What another great year of Scottish trad music. There is so much vitality in the scene right now and it is only getting stronger.”

Rock group Runrig were also honoured for their services to the Gaelic language months after bowing out from playing live.

The band, who appeared for the final time before 45,000 fans in Stirling in August, were formed in the Isle of Skye in 1973.