The family of the first woman in Scotland to have mesh implant listed as an underlying cause of death are demanding answers from the NHS.

Great-grandmother Eileen Baxter, 75, died in August from multiple organ failure at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

She had been fitted with sacrocolopexy mesh repair – an implant to fix a pelvic organ prolapse five years earlier – but a week before her death suffered internal bleeding, sickness and diarrhoea.

Mrs Baxter’s grieving children, Mark and Audrey Baxter, have met with senior politicians to discuss the circumstances surrounding their mother’s death.

It led to the Scottish Government announcing a halt in the use of transvaginal mesh, with only a limited number of operations to be considered for women already on the waiting list.

Mr Baxter said: “The one question I did ask, which I thought was relevant, is there’s a bacteria that comes from this mesh.

“The surgeon has said that there was a lot of bacteria in my mum’s body, so I’m specifically looking for them to tell me where this bacteria came from. I know that the bacteria that comes from the mesh can break down the immune system and then the body can’t cope with any antibiotics.

“So I’m still waiting on answers to the questions I have surrounding my mother’s death.”

Mrs Baxter, from Loanhead, Midlothian, was described as "the life and soul of the party” before her death.

Multiple organ failure was listed as directly leading to her death, but the sacrocolopexy mesh repair was listed as an underlying cause.

The implants are medical devices used by surgeons to treat pelvic organ prolapse and incontinence in women.

The mesh, usually made from synthetic polypropylene, is used to repair damaged or weakened tissue.

More than 20,000 women in Scotland have had the implants over the past 20 years, but some have suffered painful and debilitating complications.

An investigation into Mrs Baxter’s death is being carried out by associate medical and nurse directors at NHS Lothian.

The Baxter family agreed a list of questions for the health board to answer.

Mr Baxter added: “It looks like the pharmaceutical companies never provided enough information.”