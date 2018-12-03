Firefighters have used cutting gear to free a rhino stuck in a tyre for more than an hour.
Keepers at Edinburgh Zoo called out the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as their "last hope" after failing to free the juvenile male rhino, which had its head and leg through the tyre.
Firefighters from Sighthill attended at around 5.45pm on Sunday and used specialised cutting equipment to free the stricken animal.
READ MORE: Hundreds of Chinese lanterns light up Edinburgh Zoo
A spokeswoman for the fire service said: "Crews from sighthill fire station attended and freed the rhino using e-hydraulic cutting equipment.
"The male juvenile rhino had been trapped with his leg and neck stuck in the tyre since 4pm.
READ MORE: Edinburgh Zoo hosts Scotland's biggest celebration of Chinese New Year
"After the tyre was removed the rhino was left in the care of zookeepers and vets.
"One zookeeper said the fire service were their last hope since the zoo had been trying to free the rhino since 4pm."
The rhino was not injured.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.