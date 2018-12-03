A staff shortage will see disruption to services across Glasgow until the end of the day with a number of services affected.
Services are being cancelled between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High with a number of other routes also facing alterations.
A statement on the ScotRail website reads: “Due to a shortage of train crew fewer trains are able to run. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”
Passengers are being advised to check their journey before travelling.
For further information, speak to staff on the help point, in person or tweet ScotRail at @ScotRail.
Travellers can also make a claim if they have been delayed by over 30 minutes by visiting ScotRail.co.uk/delay-repay.
Services being affected:
Glasgow Queen Street and Anniesland via Maryhill
Glasgow Queen Street and Perth
Edinburgh and Dunblane
Glasgow Queen Street and Alloa
Edinburgh and Glenrothes With Thornton via Dunfermline Town
Edinburgh and Glenrothes With Thornton via Kirkcaldy
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.