A staff shortage will see disruption to services across Glasgow until the end of the day with a number of services affected. 

Services are being cancelled between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High with a number of other routes also facing alterations. 

A statement on the ScotRail website reads: “Due to a shortage of train crew fewer trains are able to run. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

Passengers are being advised to check their journey before travelling.

For further information, speak to staff on the help point, in person or tweet ScotRail at @ScotRail.

Travellers can also make a claim if they have been delayed by over 30 minutes by visiting ScotRail.co.uk/delay-repay.

Services being affected: 

Glasgow Queen Street and Anniesland via Maryhill

Glasgow Queen Street and Perth

Edinburgh and Dunblane

Glasgow Queen Street and Alloa

Edinburgh and Glenrothes With Thornton via Dunfermline Town

Edinburgh and Glenrothes With Thornton via Kirkcaldy