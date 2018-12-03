Two bodies found on a shoreline have been confirmed as those of a missing Scottish couple whose car was found washed up on a beach in bad weather.

Police and coastguard rescue teams launched a major search when Susan and James Kenneavy's Ford Kuga was found empty on Drummore beach near Stranraer in south-west Scotland on Thursday morning.

Heavy rain had led to flooding on the Drummore coastal road the previous day.

Police Scotland said the body of a woman was found at the edge of the water in Port William, Newton Stewart, at around 8.15am on Saturday.

READ MORE: Police hunt for couple after car found on beach

The body of a man was found nearby around half an hour later.

Formal identification has now taken place.

A force spokesman said: "Police Scotland is now able to confirm that the two bodies found on the shoreline near to Port William, Newton Stewart on Saturday 1 December 2018, are that of the missing couple, James and Susan Kenneavy from Drummore.

"A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

Following the discovery of the vehicle, search teams worked into the night on Thursday looking for the couple - and air, sea and land searches took place on Friday.

The efforts had involved local lifeboats, Galloway Mountain Rescue Team and the Coastguard and Rescue 936 search helicopter.